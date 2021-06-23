Brokerages Expect Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trevena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Trevena reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Trevena in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVN. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after acquiring an additional 285,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trevena by 240.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 115,304 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Trevena by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 181,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 128,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Trevena by 378.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 863,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

TRVN traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.88. The company had a trading volume of 15,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,668. The company has a market cap of $306.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.46. Trevena has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $3.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

