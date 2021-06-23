Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.48 Million

Brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post $311.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $312.85 million. Wix.com posted sales of $236.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 87.95% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Wedbush lowered their price target on Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Wix.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Wix.com stock opened at $295.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Wix.com has a 52 week low of $213.12 and a 52 week high of $362.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of -54.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $352,236,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 244.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,448,141 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $404,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,321 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 228.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 937,551 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $261,784,000 after purchasing an additional 652,031 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the first quarter worth approximately $93,902,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 321,263 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

