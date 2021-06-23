Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.35.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of BAM stock opened at $50.31 on Wednesday. Brookfield Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.84. The stock has a market cap of $75.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 31,841,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,272,000 after buying an additional 3,891,999 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,455,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,559,000 after buying an additional 910,856 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 24.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,275,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,027,000 after buying an additional 4,706,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,722,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $966,597,000 after buying an additional 3,540,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,086,000. Institutional investors own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

