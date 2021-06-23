Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,034,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,734 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 1.37% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $214,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,278,793,000 after acquiring an additional 761,394 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after acquiring an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,960,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,958,000 after acquiring an additional 588,084 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,794,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,582,000 after acquiring an additional 60,347 shares in the last quarter. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

BIP opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.