BSC Station Price Hits $0.0897 on Major Exchanges (BSCS)

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and approximately $392,075.00 worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BSC Station has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00046220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00169653 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33,396.08 or 1.00357919 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002666 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

BSC Station Coin Trading

