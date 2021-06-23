BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.28. BSQUARE shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 86,886 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $30.03 million, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Andrew Stanley Guy Harries sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $68,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 298,628 shares in the company, valued at $821,227. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSQR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,134,531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 143,903 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 14.4% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 46,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BSQUARE by 73.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 40,071 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company designs, configures, and deploys technologies to solve problems of manufacturers and operators of connected devices.

