BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 205.90 ($2.69). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 202.60 ($2.65), with a volume of 18,824,129 shares traded.

BT.A has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price objective on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 160.60 ($2.10).

The company has a market cap of £20.09 billion and a PE ratio of 13.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 173.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54.

In other news, insider Jan du Plessis sold 1,000,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.92), for a total value of £1,470,000 ($1,920,564.41). Also, insider Sara Weller bought 30,000 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 164 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £49,200 ($64,280.11).

BT Group – CLASS A Company Profile (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

