Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLDR. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.36.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,926,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882,845 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,682,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,539,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,390 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,097,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,832,000 after purchasing an additional 627,441 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,544,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81,461 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

