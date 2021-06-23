Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BURBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Burberry Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Burberry Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Burberry Group stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.56. 19,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,717. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.02. Burberry Group has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $32.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

