Burst (BURST) Reaches Market Cap of $35.52 Million

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Burst has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0167 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Burst has a total market capitalization of $35.52 million and approximately $118,421.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Burst Coin Profile

Burst (CRYPTO:BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

Burst Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burst should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burst using one of the exchanges listed above.

