BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $67.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of BWXT opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47. BWX Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock worth $618,177 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 39.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

