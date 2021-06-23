BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Down 2.3%

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)’s stock price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.49 and last traded at $58.60. Approximately 564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 366,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Credit Suisse Group cut BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

In related news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,162,817.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $67,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,600 shares of company stock valued at $618,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,170,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.4% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 68,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

