Bytom Trading 26.2% Lower This Week (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 26.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bytom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $84.90 million and approximately $18.51 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.54 or 0.00381476 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007387 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00011419 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,686,246,825 coins and its circulating supply is 1,438,961,894 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

