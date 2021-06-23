Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.14.

CBT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.93. Cabot has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.23 and a beta of 1.67.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cabot will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

