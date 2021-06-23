Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633,084 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 153,480 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.91% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $68,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 511,463 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,645,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

COG stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $21.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The company had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.86 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on COG. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Cabot Oil & Gas Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

