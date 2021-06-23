CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. CACI International posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year sales of $6.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.15 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The information technology services provider reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $1.09. CACI International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.20.

Shares of CACI International stock opened at $261.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $258.91. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $190.16 and a fifty-two week high of $266.96.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total transaction of $1,637,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.67, for a total transaction of $69,759.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,137.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 3.0% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 45,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $22,445,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 48.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 4,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the first quarter worth $35,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

