Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Raised to “Buy” at Canaccord Genuity

Cairn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) was upgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRNCY. HSBC upgraded shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cairn Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

Get Cairn Energy alerts:

Shares of CRNCY opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.55. Cairn Energy has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Cairn Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cairn Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.