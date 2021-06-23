Callisto Network (CLO) 1-Day Volume Reaches $71,469.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Callisto Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 28.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $22.86 million and approximately $71,469.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,935.41 or 0.05846470 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00116977 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 52.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Callisto Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

