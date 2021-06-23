Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.48% of Cambium Networks worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,070 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cambium Networks by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Shares of CMBM opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.56. Cambium Networks Co. has a one year low of $5.68 and a one year high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.14.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 12.81%. Cambium Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 4,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $289,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Insiders sold 2,052,012 shares of company stock valued at $95,076,501 in the last three months. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.