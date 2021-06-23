Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) Shares Down 0.9%

Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF (NYSEARCA:FAIL) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.46. Approximately 156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.65.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Tail Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.