Cameco (TSE:CCO) PT Set at C$17.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) has been assigned a C$17.00 price target by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 30.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCO. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cameco from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$27.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.08.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCO traded down C$0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$24.29. 537,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,525,392. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.44, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 8.21. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$11.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.62. The stock has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a PE ratio of -247.86.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$290.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.