Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 20th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $3.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.25. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 34.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.40 to $80.60 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a $83.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.23.

Shares of CP opened at $76.53 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.7565 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

