Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) traded up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.56 and last traded at $12.55. 438,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 217,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.44.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on Cantaloupe from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The stock has a market cap of $892.44 million, a PE ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $42.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.07 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 15.12% and a negative return on equity of 13.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a software and payments company, provides end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company is transforming the unattended retail community by offering integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. The company's enterprise-wide platform is designed to enhance consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising, and customer loyalty programs, as well as providing retailers with control and visibility over operations and inventory.

