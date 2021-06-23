Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 174.90 ($2.29). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 172.50 ($2.25), with a volume of 912,595 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 175.77. The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.82. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.09.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

