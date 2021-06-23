Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.85. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$4.81, with a volume of 1,658,967 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining to C$7.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Capstone Mining Corp. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 17,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$97,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,416,000. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total transaction of C$273,621.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$840,786.40. Insiders sold a total of 1,708,495 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,799 in the last ninety days.

About Capstone Mining (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

