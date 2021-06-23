Card Factory (LON:CARD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $76.54

Shares of Card Factory plc (LON:CARD) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 76.54 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 58.90 ($0.77). Card Factory shares last traded at GBX 59.54 ($0.78), with a volume of 926,626 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) target price on shares of Card Factory in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £200.76 million and a P/E ratio of -14.89.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of greeting cards in the United Kingdom. The company designs, sources, prints, warehouses, produces, distributes, and sells greeting cards, dressings, and related gift items. It operates through two segments, Card Factory and Getting Personal. The company provides single cards for everyday occasions, including birthdays, anniversaries, weddings, thank you, get well soon, good luck, congratulations, sympathy, and new baby cards, as well as seasonal occasions, such as Christmas, Mother's Day, Father's Day, Valentine's Day, Easter, thank you teacher, graduation, and exam congratulations; online personalized physical cards; and boxes of various Christmas cards.

