Cardano Price Reaches $1.23 (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last week, Cardano has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $39.23 billion and $4.66 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003687 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00052328 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00033568 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00192143 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00035559 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006287 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,704,886,184 coins and its circulating supply is 31,946,328,269 coins. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

