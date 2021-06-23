CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Shares Up 7.2%

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $27.48 and last traded at $27.48. 11,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,240,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.12.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 4,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $118,447.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,207,635.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Langley Steinert sold 25,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $637,107.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,286,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,432,110.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,071 shares of company stock worth $9,515,683 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CARG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 18,225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $296,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CarGurus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 199,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CarGurus by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARG)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

