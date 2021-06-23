Carrefour (EPA:CA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.09 ($20.10). Carrefour shares last traded at €17.07 ($20.08), with a volume of 1,780,612 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.27 ($20.32).

The business's 50-day moving average price is €16.58.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

