Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Paul W. Breaux Sells 500 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,078,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE CVNA traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $314.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,687. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $110.06 and a 52 week high of $323.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.05.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.15.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Spruce House Partnership LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,013,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,457,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,111,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,132,000 after buying an additional 1,908,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,790,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,915,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,301,000 after buying an additional 482,239 shares in the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

