Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target Raised to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target increased by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.75% from the company’s current price.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.15.

Shares of CVNA opened at $313.10 on Wednesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $110.06 and a fifty-two week high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.73 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.77, for a total transaction of $14,638,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,216. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,284,903 shares of company stock valued at $347,015,996 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BP PLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $503,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

