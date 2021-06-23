Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Sells $598,950.00 in Stock

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $198.27. 264,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,610. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.34 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 43.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

