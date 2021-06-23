Casper Market Capitalization Tops $123.61 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Casper has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $123.61 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00046186 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00106238 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.48 or 0.00167593 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,167.92 or 1.00193635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,125,500,721 coins and its circulating supply is 590,273,359 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Casper Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.