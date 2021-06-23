Castle (CSTL) Market Capitalization Achieves $11,158.66

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a total market capitalization of $11,158.66 and approximately $36.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00374566 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002913 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00016562 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $323.53 or 0.00972242 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Castle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.