Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at $149,074,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Catalent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,988,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,158,000 after purchasing an additional 701,908 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,654,000 after purchasing an additional 276,000 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $24,718,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Catalent by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,415,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTLT. Argus raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

CTLT opened at $110.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.52 and a 1-year high of $127.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.28 million. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.