Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other news, EVP Bryan Harkins sold 3,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $404,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,258. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.76.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.88%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.