Ccore (CCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $57.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Ccore has a total market capitalization of $16,966.53 and $57.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded 42.3% lower against the dollar. One Ccore coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.31 or 0.00054489 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020637 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.16 or 0.00616423 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00040625 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00078408 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. The official website for Ccore is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Ccore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

