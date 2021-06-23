CCUniverse Trading Down 42.7% Over Last 7 Days (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CCUniverse has traded 42.7% lower against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $13,268.19 and $274.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CCUniverse Profile

UVU is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

