Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will report sales of $12.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the highest is $22.03 million. Cellectis posted sales of $4.62 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 169%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full year sales of $60.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.10 million to $75.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $82.95 million, with estimates ranging from $36.80 million to $168.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 200.21% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. 33.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $664.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 2.38.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

