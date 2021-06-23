Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Centamin plc (LON:CEY)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 107.05 ($1.40). Centamin shares last traded at GBX 106.75 ($1.39), with a volume of 6,777,435 shares trading hands.

CEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 82 ($1.07) price objective on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centamin from GBX 131 ($1.71) to GBX 132 ($1.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 153.43 ($2.00).

Get Centamin alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 11.12.

In other news, insider Martin Horgan bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

About Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.