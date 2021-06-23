Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.19 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) will report sales of $30.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Centene’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.30 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $30.11 billion. Centene posted sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Centene will report full year sales of $121.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $121.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $124.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.08 billion to $124.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

CNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $72.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. Centene has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $75.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.96.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

