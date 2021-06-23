Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 39,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,148,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 6.56.
In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
