Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37. 39,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,148,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 6.56.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 29.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $192.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.84 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centennial Resource Development, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 72,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $501,297.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,110,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,627,060.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 4th quarter valued at about $313,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,074 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 13,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,094,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 66,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,763,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 847,411 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

