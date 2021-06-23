Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Price Target Increased to C$9.25 by Analysts at CIBC

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CG. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Centerra Gold to C$9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.25 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.43.

Centerra Gold stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.73. 307,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,338. The company has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.20. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.6399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

