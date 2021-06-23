Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) PT Raised to C$9.25

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Centerra Gold to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$10.43.

CG stock traded down C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 307,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$8.21 and a 52 week high of C$19.59.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$508.90 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 1.6399999 earnings per share for the current year.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

