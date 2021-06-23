Centric Cash (CNS) Hits Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. Centric Cash has a market cap of $1.36 million and $222,837.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 14.8% against the dollar. One Centric Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Centric Cash alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000284 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00096016 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Coin Profile

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,376,461,973 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centric Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centric Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.