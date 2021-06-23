Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) by 73.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 227,123 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.60% of Century Aluminum worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $121,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENX opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45. Century Aluminum has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $19.60.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $444.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.80 million. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 30.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Century Aluminum from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

