Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Down 4.5%

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) shares dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.18. Approximately 6,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 240,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

CERE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerevel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,723.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 976.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 426,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 386,444 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after buying an additional 176,700 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 638.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 261,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after buying an additional 226,074 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

