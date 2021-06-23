C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $52.05. C&F Financial shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 15,704 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $187.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.58.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in C&F Financial by 298.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 61.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 103.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in C&F Financial in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C&F Financial during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C&F Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Consumer Finance. The company's Community Banking segment offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

