CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.30.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIB. CIBC upped their target price on CGI from $105.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on CGI from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Edward Jones raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in CGI by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after acquiring an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,869,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,902,000 after acquiring an additional 226,459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

