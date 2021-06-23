CHADS VC (CHADS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $671.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for $0.0360 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC is a coin. It launched on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 59,516,283 coins and its circulating supply is 48,399,483 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

